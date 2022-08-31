Cobra Movie Review: Vikram's Thriller Justifies The Genre
Ajay Gnanamuthu has had a short but promising career so far, with his Demonte Colony, and Imaikaa Nodigal. Cobra slides into that shelf and finds a space for itself.
Cobra is an interesting choice for the title because the male lead is as dangerous and as sneaky as a cobra. You don't see him coming and in case you do, you hardly get a response time to think and react.
The mathematical genius has his vulnerable moments but he manages to math his way out, and the writing is sincere enough to not let his plans look like a joke.
There is no dearth of action in this film, which one might expect considering that the story revolves around an intellectual. This intellectual, however, is muscular and sharp enough to handle the heat.
A more detailed review arrives by x am. x + 2y = 20; 2x + 2y = 30; find x. (:
