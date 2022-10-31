Gautham Karthik Makes His Relationship With Manjima Mohan Official In An Adorable Way: ‘You Stood By My Side’

Gautham Karthik is one of the most popular Tamil actors who has proved successfully carved a niche for himself in the industry. After making his debut in 2013 with Mani Ratnam's Kadal, Gautham was seen in several popular movies like Anandham Vilayadum Veedu, Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, Devarattam etc. The young actor makes sure to present something new to the audience every time he hits the screen. Interestingly, Gautham has been making the headlines today for his personal life. After all, the handsome hunk has made his relationship with Manjima Mohan official.

Taking to his Instagram account, Gautham shared love filled pics with Manjima Mohan which made us go aww. The first pic had Gautham and his ladylove striking a mushy pose and the sunset served as the perfect backdrop. The other pics had the new couple sharing some candid moments. In the caption, Gautham penned a heartfelt note for his ladylove. He wrote, "Our journey has been different for sure, lol. We started by always pranking eachother, always bickering and arguing about the silliest of things. Even our friends couldn't stand our arguments. But little did I know that you were creating a bond, a beautiful bond between us".

Gautham further added that Manjima had made their bond and him stronger every day and he can't wait to start his journey with her. "You kept nurturing it daily... You grew it stronger and stronger day by day. You've made ME stronger and stronger day by day than I ever believed I possibly could be. You stood by my side when I was at my worst, never losing faith in who I could be. Now let me do my part by making sure I earn your love every day and nurture and grow this bond till the very end! I love you with all of my heart! I can't wait for us to start our journey together as one," he asserted.

On the other hand, Manjima also shared a similar post and wrote, "Three years ago when I was completely lost you came into my life like a guardian angel. You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am!! Every time I feel like a complete mess, you pull me up. You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often. And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am! You are and will always be my favorite everything".

For the uninitiated, Gautham and Manjima had reportedly found love in each other while shooting for their 2019 release Devarattam. He will be next seen in Obeli N Krishna's Pathu Thala which is the remake of the Tamil action film Mufti. The movie also stars Silambarasan, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalaiyarasan, Teejay, Joe Malloori, Kalaiyarasan and Redin Kingsley in key roles.