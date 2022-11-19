Kalagathalaivan Review: Magizh Thirumeni Tells An Engaging Story With Grounded Writing

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nidhi Agarwal, Aarav, Kalairasan Director: Magizhthirumeni

"Realistically you can't handle more than four enemies at once in a conflict, it only happens in films." Says Thiru's mentor during his training. Udhayanidhi Stalin plays Thirumaaran, a high-profile financial analyst, who has a second life that he is hiding from society. This keeps him from forming any meaningful relationships in his life, and he accepts that. Despite his resolve, he is often dragged back into a romantic life, which he is trying his best to run away from. Meanwhile, a team sets out to sabotage his secret mission and he needs to handle that.

Magizh Thirumeni's filmmaking is the strongest aspect of Kalagathalaivan. He is among the new-gen directors who are hell-bent on avoiding cliches, realizing that the effort makes any film a bit more engaging. He also manages to create whistle-worthy moments while keeping the story leave realistic and grounded.

Kalagathalaivan doesn't crowd the frames with familiar faces or useless cameos that slow down the film. It moves at a steady rhythm and makes sure it keeps up with how fast the audience is moving from one scene to the next.

Story & Performances

Vahjra is a major corporate brand that is facing data theft and a team of private investigators is hired to find out the source of the leak. Aarav, of Bigg Boss fame, plays the head of the team, Arjun. The story follows the investigation and takes us along as Arjun fast approaches the mind behind this organized data robbery.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Thiru's story unfolds on another track. He meets Maithili, a medical student who is looking for someone who would hold her attention and not bore her, and Thiru fits the bill perfectly. However, after getting to know her when he learns that she is interested in him, he decides to bid goodbye and disappear from her life. He tells her it's for her own good.

As Arjun's chase gets farther, he is thrown around everywhere with contradictory information, and he understands that he is facing someone who is equally intelligent when compared to him, if not more. Arjun finally finds his guy, played by Kalaiarasan.

How Thiru fits into all this and what his mission has to do with Vahjra forms the rest of the story.

Udhay has delivered a believable performance that easily connects with the audience. The role suits his naturally quiet demeanor and his composed self-expression. He looks convincing as an intelligent and mature guy who is determined and ambitious. Nidhi Agarwal justifies her role as someone who involuntarily falls in love and is unable to move on from it. Her transition from being indifferent to him, in the beginning, to slowly becoming curious about who he is and eventually falling for him hopelessly.

Kalaiarasan and Angana Roy as a couple make you wish they get out of their mission safe and together. Aarav is effortlessly intimidating and threatening.

What Works & What Doesn't

The performances and creative choices work very well. The acting keeps you emotionally invested in the characters and it's easy to root for them.

Although the plot is realistic, it doesn't have many ups and downs and the flow is quite flat. While the who-did-what is interesting enough, the film lacks a central question that keeps you waiting for the ending eagerly.

Verdict

A realistic action-thriller with believable performances and grounded writing. The film has Magizh Thirumeni written all over it. If you like his style of film-making, you should definitely watch this one.