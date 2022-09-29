Naane Varuvean Movie Review: Selvaraghavan Makes A Comeback With His Goodluck Charm Dhanush!

Naane Varuvean is a psychological thriller that is the brainchild of Dhanush and his director-brother Selvaraghavan. The duo has united after a gap of 11 years for Naane Varuvean, which has the story and script written by Dhanush himself. All of their earlier films have gained cult status and remained classics of Kollywood.

In the movie, Dhanush portrayed a dual role and Selvaraghavan too played an important role of Soomarajan. The movie is awaited by the fans of the duo and it is a surprise that the film had no heavy promotions.

Story:

Kathir and Prabhu (Dhanush) are twin brothers who are poles apart in behaviour. While Prabhu is a docile and good-natured man, Kathir is a disturbed individual, who comes across as a sociopath.

The story shifts to Chennai after 20 years and it cuts to Prabhu getting married to Bhuvana (Indhuja). They give birth to a daughter, Satya. However, the happiness in the family begins to change when Satya has visions of a person in her dreams. She begins communicating with him.

After visiting a Psychiatrist, Prabhu learns that Satya is being tormented by an imaginary character whom she calls Sonu. Who is Sonu? What is the relation between Sonu and Satya? What happened to Kathir?, is all about Naane Varuvean that you have to find out on the screen.

Performances:



Without a doubt, Dhanush has outshone himself as an actor and he has been doing that with each of his consecutive films. He showcased distinction between both the characters he played. The rest of the cast have done the needful and played their characters dutifully. The child actor who performed the character of Satya played her role very well.

Technical Aspects:



Without Yuvan Shankar Raja's background score, the film wouldn't be as good as it turned out to be. His music is the heart of the film and Om Prakash's visuals and angles are just brilliant. Naane Varuvean has trademark Selvaraghavan style and is particularly visible in 'Rendu Raaja' song.

What's Good:



The film's runtime is crisp and perfect. A slight drag by even ten minutes would have made a lot of difference and the film's editor has to be credited for the same.

Performances, technicalities, and direction worked in sync for Naane Varuvean.

Yuvan Shankar Raja's background score is exceptional.

Om Prakash's cinematography breathed life into the narration.

What's Not So Good:

The movie's second half is not as gripping as its first half. The climax is rather predictable and ends with a regular commercial film formula.

Verdict:

Naane Varuvean is a clean and decent psychological thriller suitable for the family audience. The movie is a great comeback for Selvaraghavan to his core and the brothers' duo created another remarkable film.