The fictional town that Anudeep has created in his universe is funny and light-hearted. The people are simple and naive, and nobody really takes anything seriously. In short, Anudeep gives us exactly what we were expecting him to.

Prince follows the footsteps of Sivakarthikeyan's successful projects, where the focus is not on what is happening, but on how people react to the situations they are in. Anudeep, coincidentally, is also someone who believes in character-driven comedy adventures. This is a combination that was meant to happen, and I'm happy it did.

Prince follows the love story of a teacher who falls in love with his colleague who is a Britisher. The film is set in a fictional town near Cuddalore-Pondicherry zone. The love life of this couple becomes a matter of discussion and it leads to an interesting plot.

The film has a breezy pace and a celebratory vibe. It manages to convey some meaning and leaves an impact without trying hard to do that.

Prince stars Sivakarthikeyan, Maria Ryaboshapka, Sathyaraj, Premgi Amaren, among others. Anudeep KV has directed the film. Manoj Paramahamsa is the DOP of the film, and Praveen KL is the editor. Thaman S has composed the film's music.