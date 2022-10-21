Prince Review: Anudeep & Sivakarthikeyan Create A Cute Little Town On Screen
The fictional town that Anudeep has created in his universe is funny and light-hearted. The people are simple and naive, and nobody really takes anything seriously. In short, Anudeep gives us exactly what we were expecting him to.
Prince follows the footsteps of Sivakarthikeyan's successful projects, where the focus is not on what is happening, but on how people react to the situations they are in. Anudeep, coincidentally, is also someone who believes in character-driven comedy adventures. This is a combination that was meant to happen, and I'm happy it did.
Prince follows the love story of a teacher who falls in love with his colleague who is a Britisher. The film is set in a fictional town near Cuddalore-Pondicherry zone. The love life of this couple becomes a matter of discussion and it leads to an interesting plot.
The film has a breezy pace and a celebratory vibe. It manages to convey some meaning and leaves an impact without trying hard to do that.
Prince stars Sivakarthikeyan, Maria Ryaboshapka, Sathyaraj, Premgi Amaren, among others. Anudeep KV has directed the film. Manoj Paramahamsa is the DOP of the film, and Praveen KL is the editor. Thaman S has composed the film's music.
- Prince Twitter Review: Tweets About Sivakarthikeyan's Comedy Drama Are Here For You To Look At!
- Prince First Review: Sivakarthikeyan's Latest Romantic Comedy By Anudeep KV Is A Routine Affair!
- Prince Promotions: Sivakarthikeyan's Analysis Of His Films Seemaraja, Mr. Local & Hero
- Prince Trailer Release Date: Announcement Video Gives A Glimpse Of The Trailer!
- Prince Pre-Release Business Update: The Bilingual Rom-Com Has Done Nice Numbers
- Vivek Oberoi's Son Got Upset With Actor For Kissing His Co-Star; 'How Could You Kiss A Girl Who Is Not Mumma'
- Nach Baliye 9: Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary Beat Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy To Win The Trophy?
- Prince's Death, A Purple Tribute To The Pop Icon!
- Why We Love Prince!
- Prince Dead! Everybody In A State Of Shock!
- Bigg Boss 9:Mandana Ridicules Keith; Calls Him 'Servant' Of The 'Cool Group'
- Romance - Movie Review: Cheap Version Of Love