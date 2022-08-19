Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Arun Vijay, Vani Bhojan, Azhagam Perumal, Iswarya Menon Director: Arivazhagan

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Duration: 8 episodes/30 minutes

Tamil Rockerz, the eight-episode web series has finally premiered on Sony LIV. Arun Vijay has made his digital debut with Tamil Rockerz, which is helmed by Arivazhagan and produced by legendary banner AVM. The thriller series revolves around one of the most normalised crimes troubling the film industry of our country - piracy.

Does Arun Vijay's web series live up to expectations? Read Tamil Rockerz review here to know...

Plot

Rudhra IPS (Arun Vijay) is a highly efficient cop who leads a miserable life post the tragic death of his wife Keerthana (Iswarya Menon). Meanwhile, a torrent site named Tamil Rockerz announces that they will release the pirated version of action star Adithya's big-budget venture 'Garuda' 24 hours before its theatrical release.

Producer Mathi (Azhagam Perumal), who is highly distraught by this announcement, seeks the help of his acquaintance, the DGP of Tamil Nadu, to prevent piracy. Rudhra is appointed as the head of the special team which is formed to prevent Tamil Rockerz from leaking 'Garuda'. He is joined by Sandhya (Vani Bhojan), a cyber forensic expert, and others. Will the team be able to prevent piracy this time?