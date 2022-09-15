Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu AKA VTK Movie Review: The Simbu Starrer Is A Wildfire

Gautham Menon has truly come out of his comfort zone for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Not just out of his comfort zone, he has driven miles away from it, just to be sure he is nowhere near it. It's certainly refreshing to see him directing a film that's unlike anything he has done before.

Simbu as Muthu is inspiring and it's easy to root for him. Simbu and Gautham combo has proved its potential in the very first outing, in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya. The duo has created magic once again and pulls off a splendid performance. The letter V seems to be quite a charm.

Siddhi Idnani, as Paavai, has given a realistic and believable performance. She doesn't give away too much of what goes in her character's mind while still expressing the emotional highs and lows efficiently.

The songs work quite well, especially 'Kaalathukum Nee Venum'. We get to feel the AR Rahman brand in the song, and it's exciting.

Story And Performances

Gautham Menon and Jayamohan's combination has worked well in this film. The writing is smooth and grounded to the extent possible. Gautham has been able to do the things he does best without any distractions and the end result is quite satisfying.

There are many subtle moments where you feel that this is not an over-the-top gangster drama. It's a realistic journey of an underdog, and you can sense the genuine transition that Muthu, played by Simbu, undergoes.

There is an instance where Muthu has to break into a certain room, and like the typical fictional male characters, he tries to knock it over by banging his shoulder on to the door. However, he realises that it doesn't work and figures out another way to get into the room. There are a number of moments like this in the film that tell you that this film is not going to treat you like an idiot. Overall, the series of events that happen in Muthu's life seem real and believable.

Simbu is a seasoned actor and its not a surprise that he has delivered an almost flawless performance. He gives his character a certain defeated aura throughout the film, and it helps us keep with up with the emotional fluctuations that he goes through.

Siddhi Idnani plays Paavai. Her broken Tamil is somewhat justified as she is born and raised in Mumbai. It might have worked even better if she were not playing a Tamil girl. But that's not a big distractor as her performance holds attention. The actor who plays Maasaanam has given a noticeable performance. He gets a limited screen space but he scores well.

Technical Aspects

It's refreshing to see the shots not rushing to the next, and they linger a little bit here and there. It's relieving how the editor understands that fast-pace doesn't mean less breathing space and faster transitions. The film despite its runtime and despite the relatively calm editing, moves fast enough and doesn't waste time on gratuitous moments. The framing and angles are interesting in some parts of the film, especially when the interval block starts.

The music felt fresh and engaging. I personally have not felt this way as much about the recent compositions of AR Rahman. This was a breath of fresh air.

What Worked And What Didnt

Simbu has acted really well, and you don't disconnect from him at any part of the film. Writing is tight, and doesn't leave room for customary scenes that eat up time. Music blends well the film's mood and the songs work well enough. Some GVM references make you smile.

The post climactic ending felt a little out of place. The film was approaching a good end point, and it went past the point and overstayed it's welcome a bit. Neeraj Madhav's character felt like an unnecessary tagalong. He acted well, no doubt, but the character didn't really add to the story in any way. Maybe it's a setup for the sequel, which was teased at the end.

Verdict

The sequel that Gautham mentioned, maybe he should go ahead and make it.