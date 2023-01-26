Beginning Movie Review: Split Screen Technology Is Used Brilliatly In A Much Demanding Film!

Rating: 4.0 /5

As the name suggests, the film starts right from the beginning of the title card and keeps the audience engaged till the end. Screenplay, Editing and Vinoth Kishan's terrific performance are the three major pillars of the film. Creating such a gripping situation and maintaining it till the end is not an easy task for a screen writer. The film naturally demands the split screen idea and it works brilliantly on-screen. Implementing such a unique idea needs great patience and dedication towards Cinema. Every technician who worked in the film understood the script clearly and gave their hundred percent.

Editor CS Prem Kumar's hardwork and experience is evident in each frame. He makes audience comfortable by giving equal importance to both sides of the screen and gives them an amazing movie watching experience. Balancing the duration of left and right side stories in such a split screen film is a tedious job. But editor CS Prem Kumar achieved it without disturbing the narration of the film. Cinematography by Veerakumar is too good. This film can be shown an example of proper pre-production in terms of shot division and execution. Handheld shots, subtle lighting and camera movements brings out the much needed essence for the film. Background music, sound effects, mixing and audiography were done at the right proportion.

Advertisement

Story: Special kid Balasubramani (Vinoth Kishan) is being locked in his house during all the weekdays by his mother (Rohini) since she tried and failed in all possible options to take care of him during her office hours. Whereas on the other hand, Nithya (Gowri Kishan) who is an IT professional is getting kidnapped by some strangers and got locked inside a small room. Luckily she managed to get an old mobile along with a sim card in working condition from the room. But unfortunately most of the numbers in the keypad doesn't work in the mobile. When she finally decides to call someone with the available numbers in the mobile, it landed up in connecting with Balasubramani's landline number. Who are those strangers and why did they kidnapped her? Will Balu help Nithya from such a critical situation? The answer to these questions is the crux of the story.

Direction: Director Jagan Vijaya strikes out of the box at his debut film with such an amazing content and using split screen technology perfectly. Nobody will believe it as a film made by a debut director. He brings us two stories and connects both beautifully with a perfect idea. The conversation between the lead characters Balasubramani and Nithya in a much needed emotional situation of the film questions the entire society. Director Jagan Vijaya also nailed it with his brilliant writing skills. His dialogues are so realistic. The movie Beginning gives a fantastic director for Tamil Cinema. Hats Off to him for producing the film as well.

Acting: Vinoth Kishan is one actor who could adapt himself to fit in any character that he chooses. Once again he proved it with Beginning. His performance in this film will definitely be a milestone in his acting career. Any brilliant actor will love to play such a challenging role. He carried the exact body language of a special kid in this film. It needs a great observation and proper rehearsal for an actor to bring out such a tremendous performance. The way he delivered his dialogues were just mind-blowing. Rohini did a great job with her extraordinary performance in portraying the struggle of a working single mother to raise a special child. Supporting actors Suruli and KPY Bala scores well within the given space of their characters.

Beginning is overall a must watch film for its content, unique presentation and sheer technical brilliance.