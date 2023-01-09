Varisu First Review: Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Put Up A Sizzling Show In This Family Action Drama!
Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming family action drama Varisu (Tamil) aka Vaarasudu, his Telugu debut, is all set for a huge theatrical release worldwide on Janary 11. The movie is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead opposite Vijay, bringing them together for the first time.
Just a few days before the release of the much-awaited Pongal movie, several movie enthusiasts and critics have started circulating views on Varisu under the name of first reviews. According to one of the self-acclaimed movie critic who gives out early reviews through his micro-blogging site Twitter, Varisu is "First Review #Varisu : #Vijay & #RashmikaMandanna looking HOT together! 15 minutes film should be trimmed in first half & post interval portions. Climax episode is amazing. #Vijay Entry Scene is full on Claps 👏🏻 . Masses & Families will love this Saga. #Vijay is Back!
3.5⭐️/5⭐️" (sic)
Check out the tweet here:
Varisu's trailer is also packed with elements that satiate the hungry fans. Vijay not only looked super stylish in the film and grooved to his trademark style of dancing but his chemistry with Rashmika is enticing. In addition, the huge star cast of supporting actors made the viewers excited to watch it on the big screen.
The movie stars R Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, John Vijay, Sangitha, Khushbhu, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Nandini Rai, and Ganesh Venkatraman among others in crucial roles. The filming took place across Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bellary, and Ladakh.
The movie's story is co-written by Ahishor Solomon along with Vamshi Paidipally, who made his directorial debut in Tamil. S Thaman composed the entire soundtrack of the film which was cinematographed by Karthik Palani. KL Praveen worked as its editor, and Dil Raju produced the movie under his Sri Venkateswara Creations banner in association with PVP Cinema. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 200 Crore.
- Netizens Troll Vijay And Vamshi Paidipally; Call Varisu An Ultimate Copy Of THESE Telugu Movies
- Vijay’s Adamant Decision To Release Varisu On January 11: What Actually Happened?
- Are Vijay And Sangeetha DIVORCED? What We Know So Far
- Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu To Dhanush’s Vaathi: 2023 Movies That Raise Expectations!
- Is Vijay’s Varisu Audio Launch Kutty Story A Copy of THIS Actor's Story? Netizens Troll Thalapathy
- WATCH: Fans Chase Rashmika Mandanna Post Varisu Audio Launch. Her Reaction Will Surprise You
- Ajith’s Thunivu Vs Vijay’s Varisu: Guess Which Actor Earns Rs. 50cr More Than The Other?
- Did You Know How Much Actor Simbu Charged For Vijay's 'Thee Thalapathy' Song? Find Out Here!
- ‘Ayo Amma Audio Launch’: Ajith Kumar Fans Take Over Internet With Meme Galore for Vijay’s Varisu
- Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu: Prakash Raj REVEALS Details About Climax. Says 'It Will Be MAGICAL'
- Vijay’s Varisu Audio Launch: Fans Allege Foul Play In Ticket Sale; Lambast Makers On Twitter
- Varisu Audio Launch: A Look At Our 'Nenjil Kudi Irukkum' Vijay's Iconic Speeches