Varisu First Review: Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Put Up A Sizzling Show In This Family Action Drama!

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming family action drama Varisu (Tamil) aka Vaarasudu, his Telugu debut, is all set for a huge theatrical release worldwide on Janary 11. The movie is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead opposite Vijay, bringing them together for the first time.

Just a few days before the release of the much-awaited Pongal movie, several movie enthusiasts and critics have started circulating views on Varisu under the name of first reviews. According to one of the self-acclaimed movie critic who gives out early reviews through his micro-blogging site Twitter, Varisu is "First Review #Varisu : #Vijay & #RashmikaMandanna looking HOT together! 15 minutes film should be trimmed in first half & post interval portions. Climax episode is amazing. #Vijay Entry Scene is full on Claps 👏🏻 . Masses & Families will love this Saga. #Vijay is Back!

3.5⭐️/5⭐️" (sic)

Varisu's trailer is also packed with elements that satiate the hungry fans. Vijay not only looked super stylish in the film and grooved to his trademark style of dancing but his chemistry with Rashmika is enticing. In addition, the huge star cast of supporting actors made the viewers excited to watch it on the big screen.

The movie stars R Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, John Vijay, Sangitha, Khushbhu, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Nandini Rai, and Ganesh Venkatraman among others in crucial roles. The filming took place across Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bellary, and Ladakh.

The movie's story is co-written by Ahishor Solomon along with Vamshi Paidipally, who made his directorial debut in Tamil. S Thaman composed the entire soundtrack of the film which was cinematographed by Karthik Palani. KL Praveen worked as its editor, and Dil Raju produced the movie under his Sri Venkateswara Creations banner in association with PVP Cinema. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 200 Crore.