Thunivu Movie Review: H Vinoth Brings Out Ajith Kumar's Career-Best With Brilliant Content!

The film directly lands into the story without unwanted hype for Ajith Kumar. When the audience start thinking that it is a normal bank robbery story, director H Vinoth clearly says 'NO' with a swag. His choice of content is always too good and his political knowledge paved the ultimate way for audience to enjoy power packed film.

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Ajith Kumar Director: H Vinoth

Brilliant Screenplay from H Vinoth with proper proportion of mass elements makes Thunivu so special not only for Ajith Kumar fans but also for the general audience. Police department and press are exposed enough to make the audience laugh out loud at the theatre. It's a perfect Pongal treat for Ajith fans. Though there are some logical loop holes, Vinoth tried his best to cover up with a justification. His efforts in bringing the film with a socially responsible content is just tremendous. Bangkok segment with Bigg Boss celebrities looks a bit forced. Set work is too bad for such a big budget film. But the story and the brilliant writing makes us forgot everything.

Advertisement

John Kokken scores well after Sarpatta Parambarai as a perfect Villian. Bagavathy Perumal, the press person Mai Pa, Bala Saravanan and Mahanadhi Sekar did a great job in comedy sequences. Mai Pa remains special with his subtle and natural performance throughout the film. He will definitely get a lot more character roles in Tamil cinema after Thunivu. Samuthtakani resembles the popular police officer Sylendra Babu in many places with his unique body language and dialogue delivery.

Ghibran's background score is not bad. Manju warrier did a neat character with enough mass scenes. Nirav Shah portrayed the massive Ajith Kumar through his lenses. And finally, the man of the match, Ajith Kumar stuns everybody with his extra-ordinary acting. His voice modulation blends perfectly for the script. H Vinoth brings out the best part of Ajith Kumar for the consecutive Third time.

Never expected such a good content based film from Ajith Kumar as a Pongal release that too clashing with Vijay's Varisu. Thunivu will stand out for its brilliant presentation and H Vinoth easily comes into list of top three most wanted directors of Tamil Cinema. Every hero would love to work with him after watching Thunivu. As the film says NO GUTS NO GLORY! Great work H Vinoth and team!