Romeo X Review: Vijay Antony-Vinayak Vaithianathan's Romantic Drama Is A 'Feel Good' Movie Opine Netizens

Vijay Antony's Romeo X (Twitter) Review: Vijay Antony and Mirnalini Ravi-starrer romantic drama titled 'Romeo,' written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan hit the screens worldwide on April 11 in Telugu and Tamil. The movie held high expectations after the theatrical trailer was out. After it hit the screens, the movie is gaining majorly positive reviews.

The movie's performances and the brillianth technical values and production range is winning applause by the critics and viewers, who also enjoyed fairly a big part of the film. However, the film largely suffered in the second-half where several scenes are extended and redundant. The attempt of a husband winning over a wife trope by the director succeeded only partially.

