Siragan First Review: Gajaraj-Starrer Mystery Crime Thriller By Venkateshwaraj Gets A Thumbs-Up; Details HERE

Siragan First Review Is Here: Siragan is the latest mystery crime-drama written and directed by Venkateshwaraj, in his directorial debut. The movie is going to hit the screens on April 20 featuring Gajaraj in the lead role. The movie's early reviews from the select premiers are now pouring in positively. The movie is slowly gaining interest.

Advertisement

Siragan Synopsis

An MLA's son gets kidnapped and murdered by an unidentified person. What was the motive? Who is behind the murder? What happened to him? forms the crux of Siragan.

Advertisement