Ayesha Jhulka On Salman Khan’s Philanthropism: He Packed Leftover Food From Set And Donate To Beggars

Everyone across the nation knows Salman Khan's good-hearted nature and drive for philanthropy. His charitable foundation, Being Human is living proof of that. However, very few know that Salman's charitable nature didn't come to him overnight, but was inherent in him throughout his life. His ex-co-star, Ayesha Jhulka, gave a shining example of his willingness to help others in a recent interview.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Ayesha told how she enjoyed working with Salman and called him a wonderful human being. She recounted that whenever the actors finished the shoot of the day and returned home, Salman would pack the leftover food from the set and try to find a beggar to donate it. She added, "He would make an effort to find a beggar, even if he was late at night. If some were sleeping on the road, he would wake them up and give them food. If someone was really needed, he would actually step out of his car to help them. I think he is a lovely human being."

Ayesha Jhulka debuted with Salman with Kurbaan in 1991. She later went on to appear in popular films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and Rang. She recently made her comeback with the Amazon Prime series Hush Hush where she starred alongside Juhi Chawla, Shahana Goswami, and Soha Ali Khan.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, is currently hosting Bigg Boss 16. In movies, he is working with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3 and is shooting with Pooja Hegde in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.