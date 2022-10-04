Everyone across the nation knows Salman Khan's good-hearted nature and drive for philanthropy. His charitable foundation, Being Human is living proof of that. However, very few know that Salman's charitable nature didn't come to him overnight, but was inherent in him throughout his life. His ex-co-star, Ayesha Jhulka, gave a shining example of his willingness to help others in a recent interview.
Ayesha Jhulka On Salman Khan’s Philanthropism: He Packed Leftover Food From Set And Donate To Beggars
In an interview with Mid-Day, Ayesha told how she enjoyed working with Salman and called him a wonderful human being. She recounted that whenever the actors finished the shoot of the day and returned home, Salman would pack the leftover food from the set and try to find a beggar to donate it. She added, "He would make an effort to find a beggar, even if he was late at night. If some were sleeping on the road, he would wake them up and give them food. If someone was really needed, he would actually step out of his car to help them. I think he is a lovely human being."
Ayesha Jhulka debuted with Salman with Kurbaan in 1991. She later went on to appear in popular films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and Rang. She recently made her comeback with the Amazon Prime series Hush Hush where she starred alongside Juhi Chawla, Shahana Goswami, and Soha Ali Khan.
Salman Khan, on the other hand, is currently hosting Bigg Boss 16. In movies, he is working with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3 and is shooting with Pooja Hegde in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
- Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Talks About The Show, Career & His Past, Calls Himself A People Person
- Godfather First Review: Censor Board Member Disappointed By The Chiranjeevi Starrer
- Bigg Boss 16 Day 2 Live Updates: On First Nominations Of The Season, Bigg Boss Orders To Throw Away The Niceti
- Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh States That She Was Out Of Work For Two Years Due To Her Skin Tone
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Said That She Didn’t Wish To Participate In The Show
- Bigg Boss 16 October 2 Highlights: Nimrit Is Reprimanded By Bigg Boss; Housemates Receive Special Phone Calls
- Bigg Boss 16: Krushna Abhishek Joins Hands With Salman Khan, But There's A Catch
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Highest Paid Contestant Ever In Show's History; Check Out Other Contestants' Fees
- Bigg Boss 16: Fans Upset As Sajid Khan Joins Show As Contestant, Slam Shehnaz Gill For Her Support
- Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam: All You Need To Know About Bikini Model Turned Politician
- Bigg Boss 16: Season's First Cat Fight Ensues Between Nimrit Kaur And Archana Gautam
- Bigg Boss 16 Live Updates: Salman Khan's Show Begins