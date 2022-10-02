Bigg Boss 16 Day 1 Live Updates: And So, On The Very First Day, #KhelGayeBiggBoss

As per the promo, today Bigg Boss makes Sajid Khan the quirky and witty translator of singer Abdu Rozik. With tons of wit and humour, Sajid is helping Rozik understand the Bigg Boss house and all the housemates in it.

The first day of the game begins with the energetic Chennai Express number 'One Two Three Four''in the morning and the contestants can be seen dancing to the tune. However, Bigg Boss puts them in absolute shock by declaring that the wake up song will be the very last song of the season, followed by the order to recite the newly drafted Bigg Boss anthem. While some recite the oath, others are more unwilling to do so.

All this is just a teaser of the exciting day that is to come. So, hold your hearts and stay tuned to the live updates of the first day of Bigg Boss season 16.

A call came in the house and Tina picks it up. The voice on the other side is Aamir Khan. Aamir asks Tina to call Shalin. First he praises Shalin for his physique and then gives him a task of dunking in the pool.