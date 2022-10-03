Bigg Boss 16 Day 2 Live Updates: On First Nominations Of The Season, Bigg Boss Orders To Throw Away The Niceti

Today is the day of the season's first Nomination Task. As per the promo, Bigg Boss said that they are not interested in the contestant's sugar-coated reasons and just asked them to give the names of the ones they wish to nominate.

Meanwhile, Gautam Vig and Nimrit Kaul interrogate Ankit Gupta about the relationship between him and Priyanka Chahar. Ankit is still maintaining that they are good friends who care deeply for each other. On the other hand, Tina Dutta is mesmerized by Abdu's cuteness and charm and asks him to be her boyfriend, to wich Abdu blushes hard.

A lot of exciting things are going to happen in the episode. Stay tuned for the live updates.

Priyanka said that Ankit is saving the money he is getting from Bigg Boss to save for Priyanka's wedding. Shalin quips that Ankit should become his best friend if he is ready to do that for 'just friends'.