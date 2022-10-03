Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh States That She Was Out Of Work For Two Years Due To Her Skin Tone

Many of the people who are reading this article will find it hard to imagine what it would be like to grow up in a small house and live off of the meagre earnings of a Rickshaw driver. However, Manya Singh not only lived the life but faced all the adversities that came with it and went on to become the Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up.

However, where everyone would think that her life will take an upward turn after her achievement, such was not the case. In the premiere of Bigg Boss 16, Manya revealed that she has been out of work for the past two years. She said, "Either because of skin tone or any other reason, I was told that 'you can't get the work'."

Manya further added that her father is still riding rickshaws in Mumbai and her mother travels by local train so as to not add to her burden. After hearing her story, Salman reassured her that her stint in the show will definitely get her good work and her life is going to be a lot easier.

Along with Manya Singh, television stars like Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Dutta, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Sreejita De, and Shalin Bhanott entered the house.