Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan To QUIT Salman Khan’s Show In The First Week?

Bigg Boss 16 has started with a bang and each episode is coming up with a new twist. So far, the first nominations of Bigg Boss 16 have been making the headlines wherein Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori and Shiv Thakare have been nominated for elimination. Needless to say, each contestant is making sure to secure a place in the house. Amid this, there is one contestant who is likely to walk out of the house in the first week itself. That is none other than MC Stan!!!

The renowned rapper has been finding it difficult to adjust in the house and appears to be quite lost in the game. In fact, Bigg Boss had also asked him about being a little more active in the house. However, looks like MC Stan is in a mood to quit the show. In the recent episode, MC Stan was seen having a conversation with Archana Gautam and Sreejita De wherein the ladies were seen motivating him to actively participate in the house and make the most of the opportunity of being in Bigg Boss. However, MC Stan appeared to be adamant and stated that he isn't getting the vibe. He even admitted that he wants to move out of the show. Well, his statement must have left his fans a little disappointed. Now, it will be worth a watch if MC Stan will walk out of the house or will change his mind.

Meanwhile, As per the promo for Day 4, MC Stan will be seen competing with Abdu Rozik tonight as Tanzanian social media influencer Kili Paul will be entering the BB house as a special guest. In the new task, both MC Stan and Abdu Rozik will be seen entertaining the contestants with their singing skills. Let us know in the comment section which of the two singers you like the most.