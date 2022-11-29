Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Thinks Priyanka Choudhary Needs To ‘Calm Down’ After Her Emotional Breakdown
Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, will see Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's emotional breakdown in tonight's (November 29) episode.
One of the most popular contestants of India's biggest reality show, the Udaariyaan actress will be seen breaking into tears while talking to Soundarya Sharma about her fight with co-contestant and friend Ankit Gupta.
While Priyanka's fans are trending her Twitter, a former Bigg Boss contestant has now come out in her support on social media. Well, we're talking about Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia.
Rajiv Supports Priyanka on Twitter
Rajiv Adatia, who was among the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 15, took to Twitter and talked about Priyanka's emotional breakdown. According to him, she'll become a finalist and should calm down.
Ankit Is Generally A Calm Guy
Rajiv Adatia tweeted, 'Even tho I like Priyanka she needs to calm down and not overthink so much! Ankit is generally a calm quiet guy! Sometimes because u don't get the reaction you want doesn't mean he doesn't care. It just means he handles things differently! (heart emoji) you guys look nice together! #bb16'
Priyanka Will Be A Finalist
He further wrote, 'Listen Priyanka is a very strong girl! Her being said things on WKV is only making her stronger! This girl is going to the final and will be on the top. She shouldn't worry what people say about her and Ankit! Her relationship is with him not the world! She has nothing to prove! #bb16'
Priyanka-Ankit To Solve Their Issues?
While Priyanka and Ankita aren't talking to each other currently, it'll be interesting to see if they'll resolve their issues after the actress' emotional breakdown or not. Keep watching this space for more updates!
