Bigg Boss 16: Who is Gori Nagori? Everything You Need To Know About The Bigg Boss Contestant

It is no secret that the contestants that come in Bigg Boss belong to all walks of life and have honed a variety of crafts. While many are great actors, some are capable politicians, and some are extraordinary fighters. One segment of contestants that the audience always eagerly waits for is the exquisite folk dancers who with their immense talent, brought their regional art to the world stage. The best examples would be Gulabo Sapera in season 5 and Sapna Chaudhary in season 12. This season proudly welcomes the Shakira of Rajasthan, Gori Nagori.

Named Gori Malik, Nagori was born on June 11 in Nagaur, Rajasthan. She has three siblings that include two brothers and a younger sister. Aspiring to be a dancer since childhood, Gori started learning the craft at the age of 9. It is rumored that she used to imitate Shakira in those days(Hence the moniker). She studied at Ghotiya Higher Secondary School, Nagaur, and graduated from Jai Narayan Vyas University in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Gori's father served as a foundation pillar for her dreams and encouraged her to participate in various dancing competitions. Soon, her dance performances on Rajasthani and Haryanvi songs garnered her immense popularity. However, it was her dance on the classic song 'Le Photo Le' which was sung by Rajasthani singer Nilu Rangili, that made Gori a household mane across the nation.

In the recent promo of Bigg Boss 16, Gori was seen teaching Salman the Rajasthani dance style and she even taught him a part of the local language.

Do you think Gori Nagori has what it takes to dance her way to the audience's heart and take the trophy?