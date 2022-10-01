The internet goes into a frenzy as soon as Bigg Boss makers announce a new contestant for their new season. A similar thing happened when a promo was uploaded to the show's social media handles which hinted at the hit rapper MC Stan being part of the reality series. Though the video was deleted soon after, netizens are excited and discussing the famous artist, speculating his origins, listening to and re-listening to his songs, and finding any information about him as much as possible. So here is FilmiBeat telling you all you need to know about the rapper before he enters Bigg Boss Season 16.
Bigg Boss 16: Who Is MC Stan? Everything You Need To Know About The Bigg Boss Contestant
A rapper from Pune, Altaf Tadawi aka Altaf Sheikh aka MC Stan started his career by singing qawwali at the age of 12. He published his first rap song named 'Wata', on his Youtube channel, which crossed more than 14 million views making him an overnight rap sensation.
Stan has collaborated with renowned rappers like Raftaar and Ikka. He is also famous for his diss tracks against rappers like Emiway and Divine. However, his song 'LKhuja Mat' proved to be a game changer for him as it crossed 35 million views and put him in league with the best Indian rappers of today. MC Stan currently has over 1.4 million Instagram followers and over 2.6 million Youtube subscribers.
In his Bigg Boss promo, the rapper was seen exercising his rap abilities while flaunting his gold chains when Bigg Boss' voice cuts him off. As MC refers to them as 'bro' Bigg Boss reminds him that he is a boss and not a bro. The video was under the caption "Bro kehte kehte udaayenge saare hosh, kyunki ab khelenge Bigg Boss khud,"
Premiering on October 1, Bigg Boss 16 will be broadcasted on both COlors TV and Voot. While the show will air on TV at 9:30 p.m., fans can see the show on Voot at 9 p.m. As per the theme of this season, Bigg Boss will themselves play with the participants this time around.
- Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive Pictures From Inside The House Are Here! Check Them Out
- Bigg Boss 16 Winner: Why Imlie Fame Sumbul Touqeer Has The Highest Chance Of Winning The Trophy?
- Bigg Boss 16: Bobby Darling, Surbhi Jyoti & Shivin NOT Participating; Aamir Ali Backs Out At Last Moment?
- Bigg Boss 16: A Look At Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Journey Will Prove He Is The Real 'Boss' Of The House
- Jasleen Matharu, Monalisa, Rochelle Rao - Celebs Who Grabbed Eyeballs With Their Bikini Looks On Bigg Boss
- Bigg Boss House Gets Four Bedrooms For The First Time In The Sixteenth Season, Here’s What We Know!
- From Ashutosh Kaushik to Vikas Gupta; Here’s A List Of Bigg Boss Contestants Who Tried To Escape The House
- Bigg Boss 16 Press Con: Salman Reveals 1st Contestant; Talks About WKW, His Fee & His Mom Not Watching BB 15
- Sumbul Touqeer On Gashmeer Mahajani's Performance In Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: It Gave Me Goosebumps
- Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit & Sumbul 2 New Confirmed Contestants; Soundarya Sharma, Sajid & Others To Participate?
- Bigg Boss: Shweta Tiwari, Shilpa Shinde To Rubina Dilaik & Tejasswi Prakash- TV Bahus Who Won Salman’s Show
- Bigg Boss 16: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2's Gautam Vig Is 1st Confirmed Contestant; Can You Guess The 2nd?