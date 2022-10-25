Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen To Split: Actress Regrets Giving Marriage The 2nd Chance; ‘It was the biggest mistake’

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been the talk of the town for their troubled marriage for a while now. Although they decided to give their marriage another chance, looks like things didn't work in their favour. As per a recent update, Charu and Rajeev have decided to part ways again. In fact, the actress is also planning to begin the divorce proceedings soon. During an interaction with the Times of India, Charu stated that she tried everything to save the marriage, however, she feels that this marriage isn't meant to work.

In this detailed conversation, Charu opened up on how Rajeev used to vanish for weeks and even months after every altercation and even used to block her from reaching out to him. "We have had a lot of issues, but I was hoping for them to get resolved for the sake of our daughter Ziana. Unfortunately, that didn't happen," she added. Charu also emphasised that Rajeev has been temperamental and even abused her along with raising a hand at her. "He would suspect me of cheating on him. When I was shooting for Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, he sent messages to my co-actors to stay away from me. It became difficult for me to work," Charu was quoted as saying.

On her decision to seek divorce from Rajeev, Charu asserted that she doesn't want to drag the marriage as it might get toxic for her daughter Ziana. She also stated that she doesn't want any alimony and wants to call off the marriage peacefully. "I don't want to drag this marriage anymore. I have already wasted three-and-a-half years," she added.

Though Charu seems to be adamant about parting ways, Rajeev, on the other hand, stated that he never asked for a divorce. In fact, he has dismissed Charu's claims of going off the grid post their altercations and asserted that Charu was always aware of his whereabouts.

Spilling beans about what went wrong in the wedding, he asserted, "Clearly, two unhappy people living together and not even trying to make things better or adjust even after we were blessed with a beautiful daughter. I would say both of us are equally responsible for it to reach this stage. I feel too much ego, pride, and bad friends have killed what could have been a beautiful marriage". Rajeev has also mentioned that he wishes to take care of his daughter Ziana and her education in any way possible.