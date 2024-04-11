Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Pelted With Eggs During Visit To Eatery Near Masjid, Here's What Happened

Munawar Faruqui is known as one of the most controversial characters in television history. Even before his entry in Bigg Boss, Munawar has garnered popularity for his controversial remarks which fetched negative publicity this way or that way.

Munawar Faruqui Pelted With Eggs

Munawar Faruqui has been making headlines yet again after his visit to an eatery in Mumbai near Minara masjid. It all started when Munawar visited a sweet shop, Noorani Milk Centre, at the invitation of Akhtar Noorani at Mohammed Ali Road on Wednesday, a rival sweet shop owner including staff pelted eggs on Munawar.

