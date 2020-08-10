Annup Sonii Began His Career With Patriotic Show Sea Hawks; Says Anubhav Loved His Character

Annup Sonii’s First Project Was Sea Hawks

When asked as to how did he bag the show, Annup said, 'After passing out from National School of Drama, I did a couple of things here and there in Delhi. My first project was a very good project called Sea Hawks, which came in between 1997-1998. It was helmed by brilliant writer and director Anubhav Sinha. It was produced by UTV.'

How Annup Bagged Sea Hawks?

He revealed that during those times, Anubhav Sinha had shifted with his wife near to his place as his house was getting renovated. The actor further said, 'One of my seniors at National School of Drama told Anubhav that I wanted to meet him. Then he called me and his wife Ratnaa Sinha took my audition in the UTV office. She gave me a few lines and asked me to speak them. I had a small audition.'

Later, he did an audition with change in his look. Anubhav and Ratnaa said Anup was very good and next day they tried a few moustaches on him. After that was done, they started shooting.

His First Scenes Were With Niki & Madhavan

The actor further revealed that his first scenes were with Niki Aneja and Madhavan which kind of went off well. He added that those days there was no pressure and had ample time as they used to shoot one episode a week.

Anubhav Loved His Character ACP Kumar

Annup added, 'I remember Anubhav used to write very nice dialogues for me and everybody was like 'Annup gets great dialogues'. My character's name was ACP Kumar. Anubhav said, 'I am in love with this character'. I think that was lucky for me because if the writer/director is in love with a particular character that's like an extra benefit you get. And then Madhavan and I became very good friends. I think then it was easy. Niki was also very good. We all became great friends eventually.'