Sonali Phogat's murder case is becoming complicated with each passing day! A video of the late BJP leader limping out of a Goa pub hours before her death has gone viral. The video shows Sonali staggering out while being unable to walk on her own and she is being helped by Sudhir Sangwan, one of her two associates, who has been arrested in the case. The other accused Sukhwinder was with them as they left Curlie's Restaurant on the Anjuna beach for their hotel on Monday night. She was brought dead to St Anthony's Hospital the next morning.
Sonali Phogat Murder Case: 2 More Arrested
The police said that they have footage showing Sudhir making Sonali Phogat forcibly drink water that had 'some obnoxious substance'.
As per NDTV report, two more arrests have been made which includes the owner of the Goa restaurant (where she was partying the night before her death) and a drug dealer.
Sonali Was Brought To Goa On Pretext Of Film Shoot
Meanwhile, Sonali's brother Rinku said that Sonali was brought to Goa on the pretext of film shoot by the two accused. He was quoted by IANS as saying, 'Sudhir Sagwan (PA of Phogat) told us that film shooting was there on August 24. But hotel rooms were booked only for two days, on August 22 and 23. There was no film shoot. It was false. We didn't see any actor or film shoot here.'
Sonali Phogat's Manager And Associate Drugged Her At Curlies Shack; Police Say Manager Has Confessed To Crime
Police Statement
Addressing the media, Goa IGP Omvir Singh Bishnoi was quoted by Times Of India as saying, 'CCTV video establishes that one of the accused forcefully made Sonali consume a substance. She was given some obnoxious chemical and after that, she was not in control. At 4:30 am, the suspect took her to the toilet and there is no explanation of what they did for two hours. When confronted, accused Sukhwinder Singh and Sudhir Sangwan confessed they intentionally mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made her drink it. They have been arrested and will be produced in court soon. Seems that she died under the influence of this drug.'
Click here to watch the CCTV footage
Rahul, Vindu & Other Actor Seek Justice
On the other hand, her friends from entertainment industry, Rahul Vaidya and Vindu Dara Singh tweeted seeking justice for their late friend.
Rahul tweeted, 'Sonali ji was drugged & murdered. I hope the ones responsible are punished asap. Cos what has been done to her is INHUMAN !!! May Justice prevail soon! 🕉🙏🏼🙏🏼 #SonaliPhogat.'
Heart Breaking! Daughter Shoulders Her Mother During Last Rites
Three days after her death under mysterious circumstances, Sonali's last rites were performed on Friday in Hisar in the presence of her family members and well-wishers. The pictures of her daughter shouldering her mother's bier for last rites are doing the rounds on the internet and are breaking hearts.
- Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Who Are Accused Sudhir Sangwan & Sukhwinder? Trio's Old Video Goes Viral
- Sonali Phogat's Manager And Associate Drugged Her At Curlies Shack; Police Say Manager Has Confessed To Crime
- Sonali Phogat's Murder: 2 Aides Arrested; Her Brother Says 'We Are Satisfied With The Investigation'
- Sonali Phogat Was Raped And Murdered By Her Assistant, Her Family Alleges
- Sonali Phogat Death: Murder Case Filed By Goa Police, Autopsy Reveals 'Multiple Blunt Force Injuries On Body'
- Sonali Phogat's Daughter Says Her Mother Deserves Justice, Kin Want CBI Inquiry; Cops Say No Prima Facie Proof
- Sonali Phogat's Brother Claims She Was Murdered In Goa; Says CCTV Cameras & Other Crucial Things Are Missing
- Sonali Phogat Had Hinted 'Something Fishy' Going On, Says Her Sister; Her Post-Mortem To Be Done Today
- Sonali Phogat’s Demise: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Arshi Khan & Others Express Shock
- Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sonali Phogat Passes Away Due To Heart Attack In Goa
- Bigg Boss 14’s Sonali Phogat: People Still Try To Troll Me By Taking Aly Goni’s Name
- Sonali Phogat On Trolls Age Shaming Her In New Song: I Really Don’t Care About Their Comments