Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan aka Malkhan’s sudden demise has left everyone shock. Aasif Sheikh is still not able to believe that his co-star is no more. The actor expressed his shock in a chat with ETimes TV and revealed that Deepesh's eyes were bleeding when he collapsed early this morning (July 23).

Aasif said, "Early this morning I was sitting in my car and I was about to leave for the shoot, when I got a call from Rohitashv Gour and he informed me that there is bad news. I first thought he was playing a prank on me and I asked him to shut up, but then he told me that it's true Deepesh is no more. My whole body was shivering. I just couldn't move and think. It is really unbelievable what has really happened.”

He further said that they had shooting the same day and Bhan had a 1 PM call time and before leaving for the shoot, he went down to play cricket at 7 am. Sheikh added that Deepesh died of a brain haemorrhage and that one of his eyes was bleeding. The actor informed the portal that he bowled an entire over and after that when he bent down to pick up his cap and collapsed.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bhan was immediately rushed to a hospital which was 5 minutes away from his house, but by the time he reached, he was declared dead. Aasif also revealed that Deepesh had undertaken a full body check-up recently and he was hail and hearty. He even pointed out the fact that Deepesh never had alcohol, cigarettes or any substance, and was off lately into gymming and running as well.

Saumya Tandon, who had also been at Bhan’s Mira Road house, said, "I am extremely shaken up. It’s shattering to see his young wife and son’s life fall apart in a moment. It’s cruel and heartbreaking. I pray God gives her all the strength to face this. Deepesh was the kindest and nicest person I knew. He was a gem.”

It must be noted that the entire cast and crew of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai was present at Deepesh's residence from nearly 12.30 pm and stayed on till the end. For the uninitiated, the late actor is survived by his wife and an 18-month-old son.