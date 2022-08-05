TV actor Mudasir Zafar, who has featured in shows such as Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Behnein and many others, got married to his girlfriend Saroosh Zargar. The wedding took place on July 24, and some pictures from an intimate wedding are going viral on social media. Interestingly, Mudasir's marriage ceremony was attended by his childhood friend Shaheer Sheikh, Rajshri Deshpande and Mayur Mehta in Kashmir.
Actor Mudasir Zafar Gets Married To His Girlfriend, Shaheer Sheikh And Rajshri Deshpande Attend His Wedding
Shaheer looked dapper in a black suit, while Rajshri Deshpande looked stunning in Indian wear. For the wedding, Mudasir Zafar wore a white nawabi, while his bride Saroosh wore a traditional anarkali dress. They both looked amazing together. Mudasir shared some amazing details about his wedding with ETimes TV. He said, "Ours is a love marriage. Saroosh is my sister's friend and that's how we met. After a couple of meetings, we started dating. We dated for almost a year and then decided to get married. We had our dear ones for the ceremony and it was a happy moment."
Mudasir Zafar decided to get married in his hometown, Bhaderwah in Jammu & Kashmir, because the weather there is lovely. After getting married to his girlfriend, he feels positive changes in his life.
The actor said, "We share a great bond; we are best friends first and then life partners. The secret of a good marriage is to communicate with each other well, and Saroosh and I have always done that. We discuss whatever is going on, good or bad. Right now, I am spending some quality time with my wife and will resume work after 10-15 days."
