Aditya captioned the picture as, "Decided to visit @ayatana.coorg for our first family holiday with our little Tvisha & I must say that she as well as we are totally loving it ❤️."

Indian Idol host and singer Aditya Narayan and his actress-wife Shweta Agarwal welcomed baby girl Tvisha in February 2022. The singer has been sharing adorable pictures of the little munchkin on his Instagram account. Recently, the couple went on a vacation, which is their daughter's first holiday. The trio is in Coorg. In the picture shared by Aditya, the couple is seen twinning in yellow and their daughter looked adorable in a light-yellow onesie.

Several celebrities reacted by commenting on Aditya's post. Jasmin Bhasin and Ali Merchant posted red-heart emojis. Mahhi Vij commented, "Cutest❤️," Vikas Gupta wrote, "Congratulations Aadi and Bhabhi ❤️" and Ananya Chakraborty commented, "Ki mishtiiii❤️❤️❤️❤️."

While talking to ETimes TV, Aditya had spoken about how his life changed after his daughter's birth. Aditya called fatherhood as happy and amazing feeling. He added that he is lucky that his wife gave him two beautiful gifts- first one being her getting married to him and the second is their baby girl Tvisha.

He added, "Tvisha is adorable and I feel elated whenever I take her into my arms. Things have changed for me now. Aaj kal mujhe ghar jaane ki bahut jaldi hoti hai... ye thoda sa naya hai. These days I am always in a bit of a hurry especially when the day is coming to an end, I get restless."

On the other hand, Adiya's father Udit also spoke about Tvisha in an interview with Hindustan Times and had said that he sings a lot for her, and she sleeps instantly when he sings 'Choti Si Pyari Si' (Anari, 1993). He said that music is something that one is born with- while Aditya got it from him, he feels that Tvisha will take their lineage forward. He added that she has a very energetic vibe and he feels that she will be a talented child.