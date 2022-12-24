After Refuting Divorce Rumours, ‘Mahadev’ Mohit Raina Wishes Wife On 1st Wedding Anniversary With Cute Message

Well, Mohit and Aditi exchanged wedding vows on December 24 in an intimate ceremony. Later, on New Year 2022, he shared a few dreamy pictures from the ceremony and shared the news with fans.

Today (December 24), they are celebrating their first wedding anniversary. On the special occasion, Mohit took to social media and posted a picture with Aditi from their Himachal Pradesh vacation.

In the photo, the coule is looking happy while posing together in their winter clothes.

Wishing her on their first anniversary, Mohit posted the photo inInstagram and wrote, "Cheers to two imperfect pieces that fit perfectly together. Happy 1 my (heart emoji)"

LOVE STORY OF MOHIT RAINA & ADITI

For the unversed, Mohit and Aditi's friendship started after being introduced to each other by their common friends. After sharing a close bond as buddies for several years, the couple decided to move ahead in their relationship and started dating each other. According to reports, the actor Aditi's family during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to take their permission for the marriage. Soon after, both families met each other and mutually decided to take it forward. Today, they are happily married and are celebrating their first anniversary in the hills.

Heartiest congratulations to the couple!