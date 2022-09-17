As everyone is aware, several names have been doing the rounds, and Akanksha Puri is one among them. Her name has been cropping up every season. So will she be participating this year?

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the much-awaited shows and it has been creating a huge buzz. The show is all set to hit the television screens soon and the makers are yet to reveal the confirmed contestants list.

Well, the answer is no! That's what Akanksha says as she revealed that she wasn't even approached for the show this year. The actress was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I am not doing the show this year and I haven't even got a call from them this time. In the last season, I did get a call but at that time I was busy doing a TV show. So, I had to turn down the offer."

When asked why her name keeps coming up every season, she said that she feels people want her to watch her on the show.

She said, "The first time I went to Bigg Boss, it was as a guest in season 13 for Paras Chhabra. During the next season, they called me as a challenger for some time, so I went as a challenger. Each year people feel that I will be part of the show because I have made an appearance as a guest earlier and maybe they want to see me in the show as a contestant. I have even shared pictures on social media made by my fans who ask me to do Bigg Boss, so I guess they feel I am doing it this year."

When asked if she would ever participate in the show, Akanksha said that in the future she might, if she has time on hand. She concluded by saying that sometimes when they do a daily soap, it is not possible to do a reality show, but after she did her first reality show (Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti), she has got a hang of how reality shows work, so in the future, she would like to be a part of Bigg Boss too.