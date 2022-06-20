Akash Jagga recently clarified that he has not quit his show Sasural Simar Ka 2. It must be noted that earlier there were reports that the actor had left the Colors TV drama. However, in a recent interview with ETimes TV, Akash opened up about the reason why people assumed that he bid adieu to the popular drama.
Akash Jagga Says He Has Not Quit Sasural Simar Ka 2: I Am Back On The Show & Shooting For Upcoming Episodes
The actor shared, "I was shooting for a few other projects and had to change my look for that. So, because of my different look, I wasn't able to shoot for a few days and people assumed that I had quit the show. But I have not quit Sasural Simar Ka 2. Now, I am back on the show and shooting for the upcoming episodes. And I have no such plans of quitting the show."
Akash also opened up about his character in the show and added, "Gagan hails from a middle-class family and his father is a college professor. He is the youngest son of the Narayan family. He is married to the daughter of the Oswal house, Aditi."
He further stated that Sasural Simar Ka 2 is very special to him and that he shares a great bond with everyone on the set, especially his on-screen sisters. The actor confessed that he loves his character on-screen and that he has been receiving amazing feedback from people.
Akash Jagga, who hails from Jaipur, concluded by stating that he wants to entertain the audience through his performance in the show. It must be noted that the actor made his entry into the television industry with Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.
