Celesti Bairagey, who is originally from Assam and is currently pursuing a degree in English Literature, and is known as Alia Bhatt's lookalike on social media, has bagged her first TV show. The show will also have Rajveer Singh, who was seen in Qurbaan Hua.

Star Plus is all set to launch a new show Rajjo Rocket (Udti Ka Naam Rajjo). Produced by Bits and Bots Media, a Mukta Dhond creation, the show revolves around the titular character Rajjo, a naturally gifted athlete in her teens, who is fighting to survive in the harsh reality of a small village that is disconnected from society.

Recently, Celesti revealed how she bagged the role and her first experience of shooting for the show.The actress revealed that the makers called her after watching her video, in which she recreated a scene from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Celesti was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I have always fancied acting in drama and skits in school and wanted to become an actor. And I am a big fan of Alia Bhatt and love watching her films. As a young girl, I woud keep updating my social media with new reels and stories. And a few months back, I recreated a scene from Gangubai Kathiawadi and posted it. The makers saw it and called me for an audition. After a few mock shoots, I landed this role."

About her experience of shooting for the show, she said, "We shot for the show in Kulu in minus degree temperatures and did many difficult stunts. I am glad that the makers are nice and warm towards me because it is not easy for any young small, city girl to start shooting for such a challenging role. The show is all about the journey of an athlete and I am glad that my first show is something that I am proud of."

Celesti concluded by saying that Alia Bhatt's role in Highway is her most favourite and she hopes in future, she will be able to do such roles and meet her someday.