Assam-based girl Celesti Bairagey had taken the internet by storm with her video in which she dressed up like Alia Bhatt from the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Many netizens found a lot of similarities between Alia and her. Interestingly, the viral video worked in favour of Celesti Bairagey as she bagged her first TV show because of it.
Alia Bhatt’s Lookalike Celesti Bairagey Reveals How Her Viral Video Helped Her Bag Udti Ka Naam Rajjo
For the unversed, Celesti Bairagey is all set to make her debut on Indian TV as Rajjo with the Star Plus show Udti Ka Naam Rajjo. She feels Alia Bhatt is lucky for her. While sharing her thoughts on the same, Celesti told Bollywood Life, "You can say that the video worked for me. The producer of the show Mukta Ma'am (Mukta Dhond) decided to audition me after seeing that video. So, Alia Bhatt is lucky for me."
Celesti Bairagey further revealed that she had no plans to work on a daily soap. While speaking about the audition process, she said that the casting director contacted her on Instagram after seeing her video. Celesti said, "I recorded my first audition on the film camera of my phone. I did not tell my parents as I did not expect to be selected. It was a surprise when I was told to come down to Mumbai for the second level of auditions. I was hesitant to tell my parents as travelling from Assam to Mumbai is quite a deal. My father was like now let us go and see what happens. I got confidence after his encouragement."
When asked about her reaction after getting selected for the role, Celesti Bairagey said, "My dad and I went to visit the beach. We were having vada pav. I got the call that I was selected and I needed to report on the sets. I was so happy. Funnily, my dad was a little ahead. The first person who got this good news was the vada pav wala as I could not contain myself."
Talking about Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, the show is the Hindi remake of the Bengali show Aalta Phoring. The show also stars Rajveer Singh, Gungun Uprari and others in key roles.
