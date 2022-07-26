Aly Goni On Taking Break From TV Post Bigg Boss 14: It Was A Conscious Decision

Aly Goni is one of the most popular faces in the Indian TV industry. After featuring in Splitsvilla 5 in the initial stage of his career, the handsome hunk shot to fame with his role of Romi Bhalla in the Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Jasmin Bhasin Spotted with Bf Aly Goni at Melting Pot Restaurant in Juhu| FilmiBeat *TV

When he was in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, he met Jasmin Bhasin and started developing feelings for her. After that, he featured in Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant, where he made his bond with Jasmin Bhasin even stronger and they confessed their love for each other. Post the Salman Khan show, Aly Goni has been missing from the small screen and his fans are eager to see him again on the same.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Aly Goni was asked about his break from the small screen. He said, "After 'Bigg Boss' I took a break from TV. It was a conscious decision as I wanted to explore other opportunities and avenues. I worked on myself. I travelled to my hometown Jammu often to spend more time with family. I did a couple of music videos."

Aly Goni also opened up about the changes that he has seen in the industry over the years. He said that a variety of content is being explored now, and the audience has become more mature to welcome new ideas. He said, "The stories are more realistic now. Drama still sells on TV, but unlike earlier, I don't think they are going overboard, which is a good thing."

Talking about his career, Aly Goni has acted in shows such as V The Serial, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Naagin 3 and so on.