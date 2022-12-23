Amid Dipika’s Pregnancy Rumours, Hubby Shoaib Trolled For Copying SRK; Watch His Besharam Rang Video Here

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who fell in love on the sets of Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka, are counted among the most adorable couples on the small screen.

After dating each other for several years, the much-in-love couple finally took their relationship to the next level by getting married in February 2018. According to the ongoing buzz, the duo is all set to welcome their first child soon.

While Dipika and Shoaib are yet to confirm it, the actor is currently grabbing eyeballs for the wrong reasons. Amid the ongoing Pathaan controversy, he took to social media and posted a video on the Besharam Rang song, originally featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

In the clip, Shoaib is seen chilling in a pool while performing on the trending song. Posting the video on Instagram the actor wrote, "#besharmrang."

Just like SRK, even he's flaunting his chiseled body in his Instagram reel. Watch the video below:

While his fans are loving it, a section of social media users is brutally trolling him for copying Shah Rukh Khan.

SHOAIB IBRAHIM GETS TROLLED

Reacting to it, an Instagram user wrote, "Bhai tu nhi hai SRK ka nakhun bhi, mat kar itni koshish."

Another social media user commented, "Apne Aapko Srk Samajhne Ki Koshish Bhi Mat Kar (laughing emoji) Copy Cat."

A third comment read, "Shahrukh ki 50th copy...overacting ki dukan."

Here are the reactions: