Amid Divorce News, Rajeev Sen Praises Charu Asopa; Says She Always Looks Beautiful In Saree

Recently, Charu shared pictures with her daughter, in which the actress was seen all decked up in an orange saree and donned heavy jewellery and sindoor. This confused their netizens, who trolled Charu and asked what's going on. Now, Rajeev, in his latest YouTube video was yet again seen praising Charu.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's marital drama has been grabbing headlines. Recently, the couple decided to part ways and went on to accuse each other on social media and during interviews. A few days ago, Charu had revealed in her vlog about her daughter Ziana's hand, foot and mouth disease. Later, Rajeev, who got to spend time with his daughter, gave health update of his little one and even went on to praise Charu for taking good care of their little munchkin.

The video begins with Rajeev spending some good time playing and enjoying with the little munchkin Ziana. He later revealed that Charu took Ziana to temple as there was some special occasion. He said Charu looked lovely in saree and mentioned that she always looks good in saree.

Going by the above incidents, we wonder if Rajeev and Charu are still trying to patch-up.

Several fans commented on father-daughter bond and even added that they should not bring their differences in public. Take a look at a few comments!

Atifa: Love this vlog and how beautifully you praises your wife ,enjoy these moments live your childhood through ziana ❣️MashaAllah stay happy and blessed . family above all💕.

Archana Tandon: Rajeev,i follow both you n Charu,and am so happy to see you all together.Pray that it remains this way,life does have its ups and downs,together everything would tide away.Stay together for Zianna's sake.Such a darling baby!

Mani Mala: Remain always closely knitted family. Don't allow ego to come between. You have such a lovely daughter as well as wife. Adore , respect and remain always together.

Chetana Bhat: Good to see u with Ziana... You r a v.good parent. Patching up with spouse is the best step. Hats off to u and Charu.