Amitabh Bachchan Confirms Sending Voice Recording To Raju Srivastava; Reveals ‘He Did Open His Eye A Bit’

Raju Srivastava (Raju Srivastav) left for his heavenly abode on September 21. The actor was hospitalised for over 40 days after suffering a heart attack on August 10. During his hospitalisation, it was said that Amitabh Bachchan had sent voice recording and wished him a speedy recovery. An India Today report had claimed the message was, "It's enough Raju. Rise up Raju, and keep teaching us all to laugh," and it was played for the comedian while he was still in a coma.

The superstar confirmed the same in his latest blog and called Raju 'a colleague, friend and a creative artist'. Big B also revealed that Raju had opened his eye a bit, but then went away.