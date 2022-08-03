Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return with its 14 th season on August 7. Ahead of the premiere, Amitabh Bachchan spoke with the media at the launch event of KBC 14 in Mumbai. The Bollywood superstar, who has hosted 12 seasons of the popular game show, shared that he still gets jittery before shooting the episodes.

On being quizzed about how he prepares for Kaun Banega Crorepati, Big B said, "Yeh bada bhayankar sawaal hai kyunki haath paav kaapne lag jate hain. Abhi yahaan se nikloonga toh sochunga kya hoga kal, kaise hoga. Pratidin ek darr laga rehta hai ki kaise conduct karenge apne aap ko. (This is a difficult question. I get jittery. After getting out of her, I will contemplate about how things will go tomorrow. Every day there is a fear about how I will conduct myself)."

He then went on to add that the quiz show is a combined effort of the host, contestant and the audience. "The way the audience welcomes me, it's quite motivating. When they arrive, I always thank them because we are because of them. Their interest and love motivates us to continue the show. It also depends on the contestants. It's like a combined effort, everyone coming together. It just brings people together for a common cause. I just feel in this modern world all of us are going in diverse directions and leading our own lives but this one show that brings everyone together."

Meanwhile, the Piku star also clear the air about his recent blog post in which he spoke about returning to a certain professional commitment over and over again despite it being quite challenging. It must be noted that most people felt that his post referred to Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

However, during a press meet, Amitabh set the record straight and revealed that those comments were made in connection with an upcoming film and were taken out of context. He said, "These are unusual times. People tend to misinterpret whatever you write. I am shooting for a film in Hyderabad. To get into the look for it, I had to use prosthetics. Those comments were made in connection with that. They were not related to KBC at all."