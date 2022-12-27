Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta To Re-Enter BB House On Fan's Demand? Actor Reacts

The eliminations on Bigg Boss 16 are never easy. After all, it often changes the vibes of the house. Interestingly, this week's elimination has left the audience heartbroken and fans are still not over it. For the uninitiated, Ankit Gupta was evicted from the popular reality show during the weekend. To note, he was nominated with Tina Datta, Sreejita De and Vikas Manaktala and was eliminated with housemates' votes. Ankit's elimination has left his rumoured ladylove Priyanka Choudhary heartbroken and the fans have been terming his eviction as unfair. In fact, the social media is abuzz with tweets demanding Ankit's return to the popular reality show.

In fact, there have been speculations about Ankit's return to Bigg Boss 16. As fans eagerly want the Udaariyan actor to be back in the house, now he has finally opened up on the rumours. During his recent interaction with ETimes, when the Saada Haq actor was quizzed if he would be going back to the Bigg Boss house, he said that if at all he entered the show again it will be for just one reason. "I would only go for Priyanka," Ankit was quoted saying.

Ankit further mentioned that he and Priyanka have been targeted on the show and the latter got lucky to escape the elimination, he got eliminated. "The so-called 'mandali' (group which currently includes Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan) targetted me and got me out of the show. Even Archana (Gautam) became part of that gang and did the same. Their targets have always been me and Priyanka, but this time Priyanka luckily got saved from the nominations and I was evicted," he added. Meanwhile, Ankit has been rooting for Priyanka on the popular reality show.

The Udaariyan actor claimed that he sees Bigg Boss 16 winner in Priyanka. He also asserted that according to him Priyanka, Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare are likely to be the top three finalists of the show.