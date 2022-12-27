Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta To Re-Enter BB House On Fan's Demand? Actor Reacts
The eliminations on Bigg Boss 16 are never easy. After all, it often changes the vibes of the house. Interestingly, this week's elimination has left the audience heartbroken and fans are still not over it. For the uninitiated, Ankit Gupta was evicted from the popular reality show during the weekend. To note, he was nominated with Tina Datta, Sreejita De and Vikas Manaktala and was eliminated with housemates' votes. Ankit's elimination has left his rumoured ladylove Priyanka Choudhary heartbroken and the fans have been terming his eviction as unfair. In fact, the social media is abuzz with tweets demanding Ankit's return to the popular reality show.
In fact, there have been speculations about Ankit's return to Bigg Boss 16. As fans eagerly want the Udaariyan actor to be back in the house, now he has finally opened up on the rumours. During his recent interaction with ETimes, when the Saada Haq actor was quizzed if he would be going back to the Bigg Boss house, he said that if at all he entered the show again it will be for just one reason. "I would only go for Priyanka," Ankit was quoted saying.
Ankit further mentioned that he and Priyanka have been targeted on the show and the latter got lucky to escape the elimination, he got eliminated. "The so-called 'mandali' (group which currently includes Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan) targetted me and got me out of the show. Even Archana (Gautam) became part of that gang and did the same. Their targets have always been me and Priyanka, but this time Priyanka luckily got saved from the nominations and I was evicted," he added. Meanwhile, Ankit has been rooting for Priyanka on the popular reality show.
The Udaariyan actor claimed that he sees Bigg Boss 16 winner in Priyanka. He also asserted that according to him Priyanka, Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare are likely to be the top three finalists of the show.
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary ‘SLAPS’ Archana Gautam During Argument; Fans Wonder ‘Marna Allowed Hai Kya?'
- Bigg Boss 16: Who Is Mahim? All You Need To Know About New Entrant In Salman Khan's Show
- Bigg Boss 16 | EX Contestant Takes Dig At People Celebrating Ankit's Eviction: Priyanka Choudhary Will Come...
- Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Opens Up On His Relationship With Priyanka Choudhary, Says 'Jab Dono Ki...’
- Bigg Boss 16 | Fans SLAM Sajid Khan For Asking Sumbul Touqeer If She 'Loves Fahmaan Khan': Stop Mocking Her
- Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Reveals His Top 3 Contestants Including Priyanka; Shares Who He Sees As The Winner
- Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan To Offer Ankit Gupta A Film? His Chat With Priyanka Choudhary Goes Viral
- Entertainment News Updates: Ranbir-Alia Get Mushy On Christmas, Nimrit Nominates Priyanka On BB16
- Bigg Boss 16’s Manya Singh SHOCKS Everyone In Attention Grabbing Avatar, Netizens Label Her As Urfi Javed 2.0
- Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman Reveals His Top Three Finalists, Says 'Sajid, Nimrit Are Strong...'
- Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta’s Special Gesture Towards Priyanka Choudhary’s Family Post Elimination Will Make You
- Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Rumoured BF Shares Mushy Pic As He Misses Her On Christmas