Recently, Zee TV shared a promo from the upcoming episode, in which a contestant will be seen paying tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played Manav in Pavitra Rishta. Their performance made Ankita emotional.

DID Super Moms is one of the popular reality shows on television. This weekend, it will be Pavitra Rishta special on the show and the show's actors- Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni will be gracing the special episode.

In the video, Super Mom Sadhana Mishra and her choreographer is seen performing to 'Kitni Baatein' from Farhan Akhtar's hit film Lakshya. A few pictures of the late actor were presented in the background as the duo danced. In one of the pictures, Sushant can be seen questioning through the picture in the background with the help of special effects and was saying, "Kyu puri ho na paayi daastan..."

After watching this, Ankita and Usha were in tears. Ankita said a few words for her former beau and co-star Sushant.

Ankita said, "Woh bohot close... ek dost tha...voh sab kuch tha. Aur woh jahah bhi hai, bohot khush hai, I am sure. God bless him (He was very close, he was a friend and everything. Wherever he is, I'm sure he is very happy)."

It has to be recalled that in Pavitra Rishta, Ankita played Archana, Manav's (Sushant) wife and Usha was seen as Manav's mother. Ankita and Sushant's on and off-screen chemistry was loved by fans. The couple was in a relationship for over six years but announced their split in 2016. Last year, Ankita married Vicky Jain.

In 2020, Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. His death came as a shock to the entire nation.