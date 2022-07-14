Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Celebrate Six Months Of Being Married By Cutting Cake; See Pics

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain celebrated six months of being married on Thursday. The couple took to their Instagram handles and shared a glimpse of their celebration with their fans and followers. The duo, who tied the knot in December last year, also penned a sweet note for their family on the occasion.

Ankita and Vicky celebrated by cutting a cake at their new house in Mumbai. In the photos, we see the couple cutting a red cake with their names written on it. They both also fed cake to each other along with their family members.

Ankita shared the pics and wrote, “Happy 6 months to us baby. Thank you family to making it so special. Love you guys… special thanks to my lovely bhabhi for making it so memorable. I m already missing everyone. Jaldi aana wapas (come back soon).. lots of love Riya Vivaan chachi is missing you.”

A few weeks ago, Ankita announced she is moving to her new home with Vicky by sharing a few candid photos and videos on her social media handle. The actress also recreating Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s montage song and wrote, “Archana Deshmukh X Tulsi Virani. I had super fun in recreating this video with my family at our housewarming puja! This one for you @ektarkapoor & @smritiiraniofficial ma'am, tulsi will be in our hearts forever! Hope you both love this.”



On the professional front, Ankita and Vicky recently won the reality show, Smart Jodi, and took home prize money of 25 lakh rupees.