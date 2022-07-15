Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande is all set to embrace motherhood soon. The popular actress and her hubby Vicky Jain are reportedly excepting their first baby. During a recent media interaction, Rakhi Sawant ended up confirming this news.
Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Expecting Their First Baby; Rakhi Sawant Leaks The News In A Media Interaction
When Sawant was asked about Ankita’s pregnancy, Rakhi said that she hopes Ankita gives the good news someday. Rakhi further stated that even she wonders why Ankita is not getting the happiness she deserves. However, it must be noted that even though Rakhi has confirmed Ankita’s pregnancy news, there has been no formal announcement made by the couple themselves.
Meanwhile, Ankita and Vicky recently celebrated their 6-month wedding anniversary by cutting a special cake. Ankita, who recently moved into her new home with Vicky, shared a series of pictures on her Instagram and wrote, “Happy 6 months to us baby, Thank you family for making it so special. Love u guy special thanks to my lovely bhabhi for making it so memorable. I am already missing everyone. Jaldi aana wapas. lots of love Riya Vivaan Chachi is missing you”
Ankita and Vicky was recently also seen in the reality show Smart Jodi and they came out as winners. The couple, who took home a cash prize of Rs 25 Lakhs, celebrated their win with their family and friends.
