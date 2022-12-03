Anupamaa Actor Rushad Rana Set To Marry His Girlfriend On This Date; Read Details

Actor Rushad Rana, who is currently basking in the success of the show Anupamaa, is all set to begin a new phase in his life with his girlfriend Ketaki Walawalkar. The couple is going to tie the knot next year. For those unaware, Rushad was earlier married to Khushnum back in 2010, but their marital bliss faded quickly and they got separated in 2013.

Rushad Rana met Ketaki last year and apparently had found love in her again. To note, Ketaki Walawalkar is a creative director for a TV show. She has supported Rushad in overcoming his fear of commitment post-divorce and has also brought positive change into his life. The couple will get married on January 4, 2023. Interestingly, the date is special for them as the two went on their first date together on the same date.

Advertisement

Rushad Rana About Finding Love In Ketaki Walawalkar

Expressing his excitement about beginning a new life with Ketaki, Rushad Rana, in a candid interview with The Times of India, revealed how Ketaki has added quality to his life and said, "Ketaki is a very sorted, mature and nice girl. We met about a year ago and our first date was on January 4, so we chose this date to get married. After my divorce in 2013, I was sceptical about tying the knot again and had commitment issues. But when I met Ketaki, everything seemed perfect from day one."

"And no one proposed to each other, we just understood that this was a natural progression. One day, she just asked me what kind of a wedding I would like, and we realised that we wanted to take this relationship to the next level. On January 4, after our wedding, will throw a small party for our friends in the evening," he added.

Rushad Rana On Their Relationship

In the same interview, Rushad also mentioned how his parents adore Ketaki, and despite coming from different cultures, his ladylove has connected quite well with his family. "My parents are very fond of Ketaki and although I am a Parsi and she is a Maharashtrian, both our families are excitedly looking forward to this celebration," he added.

Rushad And Ketaki's First Meet

Rushad and Ketaki first met on the sets of Anupamaa, as she happens to be the creative director of the show. Revealing more about their connection, Ketaki said, "We connected on a dating site, but I already knew Rushad since he was acting in Anupamaa and we had interacted on the sets of the show. So, it never felt that I was dating a stranger. The best part about Rushad is his honesty. He is a very understanding and sorted guy and we are both very similar."

Wedding Plans

An excited bride-to-be, Ketaki went on to elaborate on her grand wedding plans. She shared, "I will have a mehendi function at my place before the wedding. I will dress as a Maharastrian bride and I can't wait to start this new chapter of my life with Rushad."

Here's wishing the couple all the love and happiness in the world!