Recently, the actor opened up about being a part of the show and called it a blessing. He is sure that the show will be a great milestone in his acting career, and is really happy being a part of it.

Adhik Mehta, who was seen in Choti Sarrdaarni, is currently seen in Anupamaa as Anuj's (Gaurav Khanna) nephew and Anupamaa's (Rupali Ganguly) daughter Pakhi's (Muskaan Bamne) love interest. The actor is essaying a grey character in the show.

He was quoted by IANS as saying, "I'm lucky to have this opportunity to be one of the important parts of the show. The show has come to me as a blessing. And interestingly my onscreen and real name are Adhik. As the show is popular among the audience, I'm sure it will be a great milestone in my acting career. I'm really happy about it."

Adhik revealed that he was sure to become an actor since his childhood and is happy the way his acting journey is growing. He said that he adores Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

The actor concluded by saying, "I was sure to become an actor since my childhood. I still remember how much I used to adore Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. I was clear that I too want to act. And by God's grace I'm living my dream. I'm happy the way my acting journey is growing. Like anyone in this profession desires to act for a titular character, so do I! I wish to play the hero, and I'm waiting for such an opportunity."

(With IANS Inputs)