Anagha revealed that she has been spiritual and religious from the age of eight. She said that after growing up and being a part of showbiz, she realised that happiness is derived not from money or by wearing expensive clothes or jewellery, but when you serve God and people around you.

A few months ago, Anagha Bhosale quit the show Anupamaa and showbiz to explore her spiritual journey. She relocated to an ecovillage in Wada and has been spending time pursuing spirituality and offering services to the ecovillage. Recently, while talking to BT, the actress revealed how she wanted to quit the showbiz and live with her parents in hometown Pune, but found peace and happiness in Wada. She also clarified that pursuing a spiritual life doesn't mean she has taken sanyas or doesn't mean that she is not getting married. Anagha said that she hopes to find a life partner who will be as spiritual and religious as her.

She added, "When I was acting, my daily routine was all about going to the sets and doing my work, but now it's very different. I wake up early at 3.30 am and get ready for our religious activities that begin at 4.30. The entire day is spent singing bhajans and chanting and enjoying with my colleagues. I share my room with two other girls. Many youngsters are here to find peace and happiness. Pursuing a spiritual life does not mean that I have taken sanyas."

The actress clarified that she has not renounced the world. She said that she does visits her parents occasionally and hasn't withdrawn from her responsibilities towards them.

Anagha concluded by saying, "I do visit my parents occasionally and haven't withdrawn from my responsibilities towards them. Secondly, pursuing a spiritual life does not mean that I don't want to get married. Who says I don't want to get married? I am hoping to find a life partner, who will be as spiritual and religious as me. As of now, I am content living in Wada because the happiness that I have experienced here is what I have been looking for always."