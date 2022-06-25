Anupamaa: Aneri Vajani Reacts To Fans’ Request To See Her Again As Mukku; Actress Says ‘Never Say Never’

Aneri Vajani won many hearts with her performance as Mukku in currently the highest rated show on Indian Television, Anupamaa. The actress played the role of Gaurav Khanna AKA Anuj Kapadia's sister Malavika Kapadia (Mukku) who brought a solid pace and twist to the narrative. Ahead of Anupama and Anuj's wedding, she bid adieu to the show to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as a contestant.

The diva is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in Cape Town and has become a pro at handling insects. Coming back to Anupamaa, ever since Aneri Vajani quit the show, fans are eagerly waiting for Mukku's return. Earlier in an interview with a leading portal, Aneri had said that the chances of her returning to the show are very less.

But now, in an interview with TellyChakkar, Aneri Vajani said that she got overwhelmed by the viewers' love for her character and their urge to see her back in the show. However, she said that she would like to do something different than being Mukku.

Aneri Vajani said, "I am happy to know that my fans would want to see me back as Mukku and they loved my character so much, but to be honest if they really want me back then they should want to see me in a different role, rather than the same role that I did, so let's see you never know as they say 'Never Say Never'." Well, after her statement, looks like there is still hope.

Talking about Anupamaa, the show also stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Ashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah, Ashlesha Sawant, Adhik Mehta and others in key roles. Coming back to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the show is all set to start on July 2, 2022, on Colors TV. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has contestants such as Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Chetana Pande, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Tushar Kalia, Shivangi Joshi and others.