Paras Kalnawat, who is currently playing the role of Samar on Anupamaa, will no longer be a part of the popular show. The makers of the Star Plus drama have decided to terminate his contract as he ended up signing another channel's show without any prior intimation. It must be noted that many media reports have speculated that Paras will soon be seen in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on Colors TV.

Anupamaa’s producer Rajan Shahi and the channel that airs the show, have collectively taken this decision. The statement read, “Producer Rajan Shahi who is known for producing hit shows Anupamaa and Ye Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus has taken a stand to terminate the contract of actor Paras Kalnawat who played Samar in Anupama on account of breach of contract for signing up a show on another channel's show without any prior intimation. Directors Kut and Rajan Shahi has always been accommodating to actors and never stops any actor’s growth. Even in case of Paras in the past adjustments were made to accommodate the opportunities he used to get and take up with the consent of the production house.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Rajan Shahi added, "We as a production house won't entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours".

Paras Kalnawat, on the other hand, has also opened up about his decision to choose Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. In an interview with Indian Express, the actor revealed that he chose the dance reality series over the number one show for his growth.

He was quoted as saying, “Everything is great with Anupamaa but I did not see my character evolving. I have huge respect for Rajan sir and the team and wish them all the best. At this stage of my career, I wanted to take up a new challenge.” Paras then went on to add that he did inform the production about his decision. However, due to the channel and contract clauses, it wouldn’t have been possible for him to continue with Anupamaa.