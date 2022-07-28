Anupamaa, YRKKH & GHKPM

Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein were the three top shows that were rocking the chart in the first three places during January. However, it's Anupamaa that has been the top show for a long time now, being replaced by other shows only a few times. YRKKH and GHKPM's positions on the chart have been fluctuating since a couple of weeks, but are among the top 10 shows.

YHC, Imlie & Naagin 6

Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie are the other two shows that had found its place on the top 10 shows. Naagin 6 starring Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal has been doing pretty average on the TRP chart. The opening episode got good ratings and it was even compared to the first season which got good ratings, but later, the ratings fluctuated on the BARC chart. Although a few weeks it was out of top 10, it managed to pick up later.

Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & Bhagya Lakshmi

Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi have been doing well on the chart. They usually are among top 6-10 shows. Bhagya Lakshmi has been the top shows on Zee TV for maximum number of weeks followed by Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya.

Advertisement Advertisement

Udaariyaan, RWSP & BCHD

Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and Banni Chow Home Delivery got good ratings during opening week. The shows did well for a couple of weeks but later witnessed a drop in its ratings. Udaariyaan did well during initial few months. While BCHD has managed to stay as one of the top 10 shows, Udaariyaan and RWSP's position has been fluctuating.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Clocks 14 Yrs: Asit Reveals No Channel Wanted It & It Took 6 Yrs To Crack Deal



Other Shows

Other shows that are seen on and off among the top 10 shows on BARC chart are- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Superstar Singer, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Parineetii, India's Got Talent, DID Lil Masters, Smart Jodi and Hunarbaaz.