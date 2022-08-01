Anupamaa: Paras Says Only Few Contacted Him Post Termination; Talks About His Rumoured Tiff With Rupali

Talking about his exit, Paras said that he was surprised when only a few of the cast members of Anupamaa contacted him. He revealed only Nidhi Shah, Sudhanshu Pandey and Muskan Bamne called him up; Alpana Buch and Madalsa Sharma dropped him messages after the incident and Aashish Mehrotra liked his Instagram post wherein he signed off as Samar Shah. Paras added that Rupali, who played his on-screen mother in Anupamaa, neither contact him nor messaged him after the incident. He feels that those who didn't contact wants to be in good books of the makers.

Of late Paras Kalnawat has been in the news as he was terminated from Anupamaa for choosing other show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actor has been talking to media about his exit and also about joining new show. In the recent interviews the actor revealed that only a few contacted him post his exit from the show. He also spoke about the rumoured tiff with Rupali Ganguly.

Paras was quoted by Indian Express as saying, "I am actually surprised that only a few of them contacted me after they got to know about this (termination). Apart from this (mentioned above), no one even liked that (Instagram) post because they want to be in the good books of makers. I completely understand their part as well."

While talking to India-forums, Paras revealed that the he shared a good bond with the makers and cast, and when he all of sudden heard about his termination it shook him. He said that he considered Rajan sir as a father figure. After my father passed away, Rajan Shahi motivated him and was very fond of him too. Paras added that he doesn't want to be completely open about this incident, because if he does, things will get messy.

The actor said that he got a message from production house about his termination and when he opened his Instagram account, he saw article stating the same adding that he was unprofessional. Paras said that the same production team had earlier told him that if he would have informed them earlier about participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, they would not have allowed him at all since it was a competitor channel.

Talking about what made him left out on Anupamaa sets, Paras told the entertainment portal, "There are several reasons. There was a moment when I crossed a number on Instagram. In fact, I was one of the first actors in the show who crossed 1 million. Well, this did not go down well with a few people and this is when all the problems began. I don't think I'll be able to speak about this openly, as of now. My scenes were also abruptly reduced. And one hint I'd like to give you on this that this was not done directly by the makers of the show."

When mentioned that Anagha Bhosale, who exited the show, had also mentioned about the politics on sets, he said that 'You know how they say one rotten apple spoils the lot'. He added that if you have one wrong person around you, it spoils your environment and mentioned that in his previous shows, he worked with people who are family to him now. He further said that he doesn't want to reveal details as he feels it can get messy.

When asked if he is hinting towards Rupali Ganguly by saying 'rotten apple' and someone who has been giving a hard time on sets, he said that he is not hinting at anyone in specific and would refrain from commenting on it.

He concluded by saying, "No, not exactly (smiles). I was not hinting at her or anyone specific. I would like to refrain from commenting on this and I want to maintain silence on the same. Because the more this opens up, the messier it will get. I was going through a phase sometime back when I lost my father. I was shooting in Silvasa alone and my mother was staying here in Mumbai alone. I would often end up crying in front of my mother when I'd tell her what I have been going through. This person spoke ugly things about me and my family. Yet, there were no actions taken against these people."