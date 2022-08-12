Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly On Her Friendship With Akshay Kumar: He Is Family To Us

Rupali Ganguly has been winning the hearts of viewers with her performance in the show Anupamaa. The show has been topping the TRP chart every week. Rupali shares a good rapport with several Bollywood actors. In the upcoming Ravivaar With Star Parivaar episode, Akshay Kumar will be seen promoting his film Raksha Bandhan. The actor will be having a lot of fun with the Star Plus actors, but he will cherish some special memories with Rupali Ganguly.

In the promo, Akshay Kumar revealed that he shared a great sibling bond with Rupali Ganguly 30 years ago, and now they have rekindled their relationship again on the show. The actress will also be tying a rakhi to Akshay in the episode. For the unversed, Rupali's father Anil Ganguly had signed Akshay in his early days. Anil Ganguly was very much impressed by the Raksha Bandhan actor's dedication.

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Rupali Ganguly opened up about her bond with Akshay Kumar. She said, "Akshay is family to us. My father signed him on in his early days, and that's how we came to know him. When we met him, we were pleasantly surprised, and I remember my father saying that this person is made for stardom. Akshay is so punctual, hard-working and such a down-to-earth person. When we used to go outdoors for Papa's films, I remember Akshay used to wake up early in the morning at 4 am and work out. My father is very proud of him, and always fond of him. So, because of my father, Akshay Kumar became very close to me, and I started tying 'Rakhi' to him. The friendship that had been lost for almost 30 years has now been rekindled due to 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'."

In the upcoming episode of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, the actors will be dressed up in the 1980s and 1990s styles. The elder generation and younger generation will be dressed in the 80s and 90s style respectively.