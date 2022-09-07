Sudhanshu responded to the reports of the rift with his co-star and negativity on social media. Talking about the rift, the actor asked people to watch on the sets and watch themselves.

Sudhanshu Pandey is currently seen playing the role of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa. The Rajan Shahi's show which also stars Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Gaurav Khanna and others in the lead role, is the top shows on the TRP chart. Not just the show, but also the actors have been in the news. Recently, there were reports of his rift with Rupali. Also, Sudhanshu is often trolled for his character in the show.

About the rift the actor was quoted by News18 as saying, "My reaction is, 'Why don't you come to the sets and watch?' Simple as that. You'll know what happens on the sets. It's absolute fun all the time. We are always running around, poking fun at each other, cracking jokes. It's a very childlike atmosphere on the sets. We are always having fun nonstop. When you read something about rifts and fights, it's good for entertainment. They say they have heard a rumour, I say when you hear a rumour, that will be a rumour because it's only a rumour. A rumour is an answer to your question itself."

About trolling, he said, "I have never met anybody like that who has been mean to me but the trolling online through Instagram or Twitter has been there in abundance. I feel it's a part and parcel of my job and if they stop trolling me then I'll get worried because that means I am not doing my job right. So it's important that I get such sort of reaction from them because that is what makes the whole show dramatic and creates a lot of curiosity and interest regarding the behavioural pattern of Vanraj."

When asked if trolling affect him, he said that it doesn't affect him as it is only limited to social media, Twitter or Instagram.

Recently, Paras Kalnawat spoke about the politics on the sets after he left the show. About the same, Sudhanshu wondered why an actor, after leaving, saying anything about the show that he had been a part of the show so long. He said that Paras is talented and a great boy, but he feels that it's very important for him to be focused on his work and do better because he has the ability to do better in life and become a successful star soon.

He concluded by saying, "I don't know why he would say something like that and I am not even sure what he said. I don't know whether he said anything about politics or whatever but I don't think I have any comment to make on what his perception is after leaving the show. I think as long as he was there in the show, we were all like a family. We still consider him family and always wish him well."